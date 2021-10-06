4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $1,400,000

Paradise on the Lake!! Completely updated and renovated waterfront home with so many amenities. The view from the floor to ceiling windows are breath taking. So much character and detail makes this a one of a kind home. You will be WOWED from the minute you enter the grand foyer/sitting room which leads into a large open kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, corian solid surface countertops, cabinets & copper farm style sink. Skylights and lots of windows makes it feel like you are outside all the time. All four bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. The master bathroom on the first level and the master bathroom on the lower level have heated floors for a little pampering. The lower level has a full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & wet bar. Family can visit and have their own living area, bedroom, bathroom & kitchen area. There are laundry facilities on both levels. This home has a new roof, new generator large enough to
This past summer, I was sitting in the Bojangles restaurant on the Volunteer Parkway when none other than Shamas Dougherty walked in. Yes, the…
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were on one side. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving sat on the other. Safe to say there won’t be a better collection of benchwarmers in an NBA game this season.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
When it comes to the finer points of coaching, Steve Wright has always had the right stuff.
"Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling," junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester said.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future …
BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.
She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.
Seriously.
The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.