Fine homes and estates have nothing on this custom built log home with lake frontage on South Holston. This meticulously crafted home will impress the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with details, details, details!! From the wrought iron custom made panels (catch a glimpse in the photos) to the high tech slip joints, the attention to detail and pride of ownership abounds in this unique property! The open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliance (including a griddle and double wall ovens), two main level ensuite bedrooms, and main level laundry, and two car attached garage make it possible for those preferring no steps to be completely at home in this luxurious cabin. From the aerial views, you can see the cascading mountains dancing in the background of this spectacular home. Two story great room with tons of windows illuminates the home with natural light! The catwalk is exceptional and trimmed with wrought iron animal silhouettes. The oversized staircase is ideal for the charm of this large but quaint home. The professional photographer eloquently showcased the personality of this home. Don't miss her strutting in each photo. The driveway is encased in concrete. The excess affords ample room for multiple parking, A gently rolling yard provides easy access to the lake plus a garden has already been planted. The 40 X 80 detached garage is ideal for a workshop or parking a boat and has double sheetrock insulation. The office space alone is a great addition to this space. The upper level has the potential to be an income generator if completed. This home is the total package with real logs, mountain views, and SoHo lake frontage! There are a few items left on the seller's list to complete. For a showing at your convenience, contact a Realtor(r) today!
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $1,350,000
