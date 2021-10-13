Paradise on the Lake!! Completely updated and renovated waterfront home with so many amenities. The view from the floor to ceiling windows are breath taking. So much character and detail makes this a one of a kind home. You will be WOWED from the minute you enter the grand foyer/sitting room which leads into a large open kitchen/dining/living area. Kitchen has been completely redone with new appliances, corian solid surface countertops, cabinets & copper farm style sink. Skylights and lots of windows makes it feel like you are outside all the time. All four bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. The master bathroom on the first level and the master bathroom on the lower level have heated floors for a little pampering. The lower level has a full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & wet bar. Family can visit and have their own living area, bedroom, bathroom & kitchen area. There are laundry facilities on both levels. This home has a new roof, new generator large enough to
4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $1,350,000
