$35 million settlement finalized in Sullivan Baby Doe case

He estimated that, subtracting Baby Doe’s damages and plaintiffs’ attorney fees from the $35 million, just over $21 million would remain for local governments to split amongst themselves. But that amount could increase again, he said, thanks to a Tuesday court order requiring Endo and some of its lawyers from Arnold & Porter to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees.

In a joint statement about the settlement released that morning, Staubus, Baldwin and Armstrong said that that money will “be divided among participating cities and counties based on population levels, with no restrictions on how the resources are to be expended.”

Staubus said that keeping the case in the hands of district attorneys general, rather than passing it to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, means more local control over how the money can be spent.

“...this lawsuit allows...the monies come straight to the communities,” Staubus said. “No filters from Nashville, no filters from Washington, DC. The money comes straight where it’s needed…. We get to make the calls and we don’t have to ask permission [from] anybody else what to do with the money.”