$35 million settlement finalized in Sullivan Baby Doe case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The plaintiffs in the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit announced Thursday morning that they’ve finalized a $35 million settlement with the last defendant left in the case.
For its role in stoking Northeast Tennessee’s opioid addiction crisis, the drug company Endo will pay $35 million in damages to Baby Doe, a Sullivan County baby born addicted to opioids, and a slew of local governments across nine counties in the region.
The announcement was made at the Sullivan County Courthouse that morning by Barry Staubus, Ken Baldwin and Dan Armstrong--the attorneys general for Tennessee’s second, first and third judicial districts, respectively--and attorneys from Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the lead law firm for the plaintiffs.
“All of the counties and cities that have voted [on] this have voted fully, unanimously, in favor of it,” J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, told members of the media present.
“This money will be arriving this month and will be paid out...to the counties and cities so that it can be put to work immediately,” Stranch said.
Staubus, Armstrong and Tony Clark--a previous DAG for the first judicial district who has since passed away--filed the suit in June 2017 on behalf of Baby Doe and a group of local governments in Northeast Tennessee.
Their goal was to prove that Endo, the drugmakers Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt and several opioid distributors knew they were fueling Northeast Tennessee’s drug addiction epidemic as they pumped vast quantities of opioids into the region.
The final settlement decision came after more than four years of court battles, the bankruptcies of Purdue and Mallinckrodt, a struggle between the DAGs and the state attorney general for ownership of the case--which the DAGs ultimately won--and millions spent in litigation fees.
The local government plaintiffs alone had sought $2.4 billion in damages through the case to fund recovery programs for people whose lives have been devastated by addiction. They’d come up with that price tag by hiring experts in opioid litigation and addiction recovery to calculate what a solid, 15-year recovery plan for the region would cost.
Asked why the plaintiffs decided to settle for $35 million, just 1.5% of the damages they had sought, Stranch said he couldn’t reveal all of the details of the talks that had taken place between the suit’s various plaintiffs and the attorneys for both sides over the past week.
“Publicly, all I can say is, [Endo] made a last, best and final offer, and my clients accepted it,” he said.
But Stranch said that the full stipulations of the settlement will be made public next week.
He estimated that, subtracting Baby Doe’s damages and plaintiffs’ attorney fees from the $35 million, just over $21 million would remain for local governments to split amongst themselves. But that amount could increase again, he said, thanks to a Tuesday court order requiring Endo and some of its lawyers from Arnold & Porter to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees.
In a joint statement about the settlement released that morning, Staubus, Baldwin and Armstrong said that that money will “be divided among participating cities and counties based on population levels, with no restrictions on how the resources are to be expended.”
Staubus said that keeping the case in the hands of district attorneys general, rather than passing it to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, means more local control over how the money can be spent.
“...this lawsuit allows...the monies come straight to the communities,” Staubus said. “No filters from Nashville, no filters from Washington, DC. The money comes straight where it’s needed…. We get to make the calls and we don’t have to ask permission [from] anybody else what to do with the money.”
“Four years ago, I stood in front of you shaking a pill bottle, saying that for too many children in this region, this is the only rattle they hear growing up. And that hasn’t changed,” Stranch said.