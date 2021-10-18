 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $379,900

Beautiful home on 66.61 acres of rolling meadows and pasture. Well maintained home. 1512 sq ft of finished living space. Three bedrooms and 2 full baths. 24 x 10 sunroom. Two car garage. Back porch full length of house great for entertaining. Paved driveway with level yard. Large metal building (25 x 30 ft, two story with workshop and upstairs loft area. Additional room downstairs great for hobby room. Beautifully landscaped property with a stream on property and property is fully fenced to accommodate horses, cows, etc. Large hay fields and pasture and several building sites with fantastic views. This is a must see. You won't want to let this one get away from you. Call today to schedule your showing.

