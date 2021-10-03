 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $349,900

Come live in the mountains of Southwest Virginia! Old farmhouse with 43.11 acres. Beautiful building spots. The farmhouse consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, new metal roof, new windows, plus all appliances remain with the house. There is also a new Amish wood-burning stove for heat. The two upstairs bedrooms need to be finished. Bring your animals as property is fenced and cross fenced with five watering troughs. Copper Creek flows through this property. Lots of creek frontage offering fishing, hunting, and hiking. Property also has a nice spring on the property.

