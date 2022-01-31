 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $325,000

Prime Property in the Big Moccasin area of Nickelsville, VA. This home has beautiful mountain views and would be perfect for someone wanting to experience country living. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, LR, DR, Kitchen, large Den and laundry room. The property includes a barn, metal building with electricity and a creek. All information has been taken from tax records and should be verified by buyer. All information has been deemed reliable but not guaranteed. There are multiple parcels to this property.

