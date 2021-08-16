3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $250,000

Looking to get away from the hustle and bustle? This spacious Cabin Style home is tucked away on *** 5.5 acres *** in the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of Southwest VA and within moments of the Virginia Tennessee state line. It is here, surrounded by ancient forest you will find your own private sanctuary. The alluring front porch offers a warm greeting that says, ''Welcome Home.'' Upon entry you will find a gently interwoven area that incorporates living, dining, and kitchen providing a generous feeling of space under the vaulted ceilings. On the main level you will have a choice of the 2 master suites and you'll also find the oversized laundry room located in the center of the home, for your convenience. Downstairs you have multipurpose space that can be used as you see fit, another room that is currently used as a bedroom and an additional full bathroom. If you have visions of gardening this property offers the perfect place to grow your own produce and a root cellar to store the fruits of your labor. At the end of your day retreat to the cozy screened in back porch and enjoy the cool mountain air before retiring. In addition to all the above this home offers abundant storage, an outbuilding and a 30x30 basement garage. Along with being wired for a generator you will find a ducted, forced air, coal / wood furnace in the garage. The owner/builder thought through every detail to insure this home is functional, cost efficient and still convenient to anything you may need. Become part of our unique culture and enjoy things such as The Appalachian Trail, The Blue Ridge Parkway, Bristol Motor Speedway, countless acres of National forest, countless miles of enchanting river streams, and so much more. Snatch this one up before it's gone.