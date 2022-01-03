 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $199,995

This well-maintained ranch on 2 level acres is a must see! Main level features a spacious kitchen and living space, along with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a full basement with tons of potential! This could be finished for living space easily, and there is already a second bathroom! With a newer roof and heating system, this home is in very good condition. Outside, there are 2 storage buildings, a large driveway and a lovely 2-acre lot! Come see this one today!

