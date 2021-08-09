3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $139,900

 Skip to main content
Great brick ranch sitting on a level lot, partially fenced with lots of updates? If that's your desire, this is definitely the property for you. This property is very convenient to schools, the town of Nickelsville, Keith Memorial Park, and more. The interior features 3 bedrooms all near the full bathroom, large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen, and a bonus room with over 300 sq. ft. of space with a closet that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer convey. Updates within the past six years include re-shingled roof, gutters, soffit, some plumbing, electrical, flooring, dehumidifier in crawl space, fencing, new windows, and heat pump. The exterior features a large 12ft x 24ft outbuilding with shelving and provides electric, partially fenced yard, paved driveway, carport, level lot, and great curb appeal. Schedule your showing today! You must see it to appreciate it! All information contained in this listing is reliable, but not guaranteed. It is subject to errors and omissions. Buyer/s to verify any and all information contained herein or about this property.

