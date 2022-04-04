3 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $115,000

Looking for the perfect community this little town of Nickesville has it lot to offer. This 3br 2ba doublewide sits on .37 acres The home offers Spacious living plan with a nice kitchen, primary bedroom with walk in closets and large bathroom. Deck off back with some landscaping. The sweet town offers a Dollar Store, Teddy Restaurant, Pizza Plus, a nice bakery Sugar Grove opens on Saturday. Great Parks and award winning schools.