Calling all equestrian enthusiasts! Come fall in love with this hidden gem on the North Fork of the Holston River. Timeless and classic, this 3-bedroom & 2-bathroom property offers updated renovations throughout, along with ceramic & hardwood floors, shiplap walls & a whole house generator. The 50' x 52' show horse ready barn offers 10 sizable stalls, a hay loft, tack room, bathing bay & an office. There is also a riding ring and plenty of fenced, level pastureland. A small cottage which could be used as additional sleeping space and a large equipment storage shed is also on site. Also on property is an organic fruit orchard with a variety of apples, plums, and peaches. Call to make your showing appointment today & don't let the serenity, peacefulness & chance to own your own horse farm pass you by!