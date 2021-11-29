 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $299,900

  Updated
Looking for privacy and close to the Mendota Trail? This is the home for you! Plus, creek/stream is on the front of the property. This ranch home has 28 acres with it. Hydronic hot water heating system was installed in 2006. Heated tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.Sold as is.

