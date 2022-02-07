3 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $200,000

From the breathtaking drive you take each time you drive home to pulling into this 3 bedroom 1 bath piece of paradise in the country you will fall in love over and over again. The living room is large enough for any gathering you care to host and is open to a large kitchen with an eat in area and island for preparing a meal using the brand new appliances. Tile counters make clean up easy. Down the hall you will find 3 bedrooms and an over size bathroom. A large front porch extends the length of the home and another porch on the back is sure to be a favorite spot to take in all the mountain views. The seller has painted, add new appliances, new flooring, covered carport, a water filter system and more. There is a large shed for all your toys and a chicken coop for your chickens. The home has an artesian well and a nice flowing wet weather creek at the bottom of the mountain. You will feel like you are miles away from anything, but you are still less than 30 minutes to Abingdon with all the comforts of the big city. Call today for your private showing. Buyers and Buyers Agents to verify all information.