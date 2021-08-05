 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $69,900

Investors take notice or first time home buyers! This home is situated on 1 acre with gorgeous views. This home features 3 bedroom and 1 bath with separate laundry room. One level living is ideal with handicap access. Additional shed in rear of property has 110V electric. Lots of nature to enjoy on your covered front porch. This home/land has a lot of potential. Schedule your showing today! Buyers agent to verify all information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts