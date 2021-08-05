3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $69,900

Investors take notice or first time home buyers! This home is situated on 1 acre with gorgeous views. This home features 3 bedroom and 1 bath with separate laundry room. One level living is ideal with handicap access. Additional shed in rear of property has 110V electric. Lots of nature to enjoy on your covered front porch. This home/land has a lot of potential. Schedule your showing today! Buyers agent to verify all information.