OH MY, Don't you just love a Riverfront property and an old farmhouse! This property is 80+ acres with over 3700 feet fronting on the Middle Fork of the Holston River, river bottom land and wooded hillside property. The Middle Fork of the Holston is a navigable stream and has great fishing. This property could be your own private retreat or could be developed into endless possibilities! 3 BR, 1.5 bath, Charming 2 Story farmhouse built in the early 1900's, brand new windows just being installed, HP, FP, wood stove; has hardwood floors, some wood ceilings, some linoleum floors; screened porch. There are a couple sheds and a great river front view from the back side of the house and a roaring stream sounds at the front of the house. This is a unique property that you just have to tour to see all the amenities. Take a look PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE ON THE LAND YET, the hay will be harvested soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $599,900
