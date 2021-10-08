3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $509,900

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Riverfront property and an old farmhouse! This property is almost 80 acres with over 3700 feet fronting on the Middle Fork of the Holston River, river bottom land and wooded hillside property. The Middle Fork of the Holston is a navigable stream and has great fishing. This property could be your own private retreat or could be developed into endless possibilities! 3 BR, 1.5 bath, Charming 2 Story farmhouse built in the early 1900's, brand new windows just being installed, HP, FP, wood stove; has hardwood floors, some wood ceilings, some linoleum floors; screened porch. There are a couple sheds and a great river front view from the back side of the house and a roaring stream sounds at the front of the house. This is a unique property that you just have to tour to see all the amenities.