3 Bedroom Home in Meadowview - $399,500

**Multiple offers received. Sellers will receive all best and final offers until 5pm Monday 4/11. ** So, you have finally said to yourself ''I'm done, and I'm moving to the mountains where I have some privacy and I want beautiful views, a log cabin in a forest where I can have deer running through my land''. Don't let this one-owner home get away from you like a deer on opening day. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath custom built log home offers a warm and comfortable living space consisting of 1,708 sq ft of living space on the main level. The views from the porch are expansive through the wooded property and the mountains off in the distance. Cool evenings will be warmed up from the wood burning fireplace found in the living room featuring a vaulted wood covered ceiling. The enclosed sunroom in back is perfect to enjoy a good book on a sunny day or to listen to the rain during a spring storm. The lower level provides you with a very deep 2 car garage. You could actually stack two cars in each bay. You will also find additional rooms that can be used for added living space, bedrooms, storage , a home gym or any number of additional uses. There are 3 outbuilding/sheds on the property that can be utilized for everything from the lawnmower to Christmas decorations. Heat pump and furnace new in Jan 2022 and a new metal roof was installed 2014. Come, visit this amazing property and fall in love with your cabin in the mountains.