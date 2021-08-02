 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $625,000

This property has all you could ever want!!! It includes a spacious, well-kept home, and a large farm, Brick home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood flooring, and many other features. Farm is 160+ acres, partially wooded with some suited for pasture.. Come see it today!. Parcels 120L 1369 (160.76 acres) and 120L 1369D (0.61 acres)

