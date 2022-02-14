3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,900

Interior pictures coming soon. One level home with approx. 1900 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This immaculate home has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and the kitchen has an island, formal dining area and spacious great room! With higher ceilings and separate areas that include a stone fireplace w/gas logs, kitchen with a new GAS range, and a formal dining area. Very light and bright in every room. The master suite is large with a nice walk-in closet, private bath with tub and separate shower and a double vanity. The additional two bedrooms are nice sized as well. The laundry room is located between the bedrooms as well as the second full bath. The roof is NEW in 2021! Heating/cooling is provided by a heat pump. The setting is private in a cul-de-sac with some mature hardwoods, a paved driveway and a 20' x 20' detached carport. This home as a wide wrap-around porch and an open rear deck with an above ground pool.