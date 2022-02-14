Interior pictures coming soon. One level home with approx. 1900 sqft with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This immaculate home has an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and the kitchen has an island, formal dining area and spacious great room! With higher ceilings and separate areas that include a stone fireplace w/gas logs, kitchen with a new GAS range, and a formal dining area. Very light and bright in every room. The master suite is large with a nice walk-in closet, private bath with tub and separate shower and a double vanity. The additional two bedrooms are nice sized as well. The laundry room is located between the bedrooms as well as the second full bath. The roof is NEW in 2021! Heating/cooling is provided by a heat pump. The setting is private in a cul-de-sac with some mature hardwoods, a paved driveway and a 20' x 20' detached carport. This home as a wide wrap-around porch and an open rear deck with an above ground pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He was an all-Class 2 first team honoree at four different positions after the 2021 football season. He was a candidate for a fifth.
DAMASCUS, Va. – Robert Blevins never had the opportunity to play high school football due to a congenital issue with his shoulder.
A 62-year-old Glade Spring man was arrested Thursday by Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office detectives on multiple sexual assault char…
BRISTOL, Va. – A busy city thoroughfare is one of five sites where the Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public input regarding…
The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.
The seminal moment of West Ridge High School’s inaugural football season occurred on a gridiron nearly 120 miles away from home on the first day of October.
The third and final person to escape from the Sullivan County jail last week was captured Thursday night in North Carolina.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Virginia High, Graham boys finish tied atop SWD, playoff on Tuesday; Twin Springs (boys), Thomas Walker (girls) clinch Cumberland titles; Riley Nelson (Sullivan East) joins 1K club;
Dante Worley popped in 21 points and Aquemini Martin yanked down 12 rebounds to lead the Virginia High Bearcats to a 52-49 Southwest District …
Grundy not only claimed some more gold on Thursday night, the Golden Wave also prevailed in a grudge match.
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…