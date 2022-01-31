3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $149,000

A charming 3 bedroom home located on a nice lot with mountain views. This home is ready for you to begin your next chapter. The first floor features 3 bedrooms, an open kitchen-dining-living room layout. The lower basement level is heated and ready for your creativity. The unfinished basement features a drive-in door along with a great space for a workshop, storage, or other ideas. This home is on a well and septic. County Water is available. There is pull-down attic access located in the first-floor hallway. Enjoy a nice rear deck. This home is convenient to the town of Lebanon, and just a short drive to Hidden Valley Lake and the town of Abingdon.