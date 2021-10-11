3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $129,900

Immaculate one-owner doublewide in beautiful Russell County. I can't say enough about the wonderful, clean condition this home is in and how cozy and loving you feel in it with the farmhouse theme. Many updates include house windows, house doors and storm doors, metal roof, laminate flooring and heat pump! This home features three bedrooms, 2 full baths (Two Tubs and One Shower), foyer, formal living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen, pantry, eat-in bar in kitchen with updated countertops, walk-in closets, all appliances including washer and dryer. Very open space also that flows through perfectly! Two nice, covered porches and a large metal building with electricity (the owner did small engine repairs) in a back yard surrounded by lush trees, grape vines, shrubbery and mountain views. So peaceful and serene at the end of a dead end street! Ten minutes to Abingdon or Ten minutes to Lebanon!