3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $124,900

Move in Ready . Updates include windows, doors, metal roof, laminate flooring and heat pump. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk in closets, updated counter tops, den with fireplace, formal living room, den with fireplace, kitchen, pantry and eat in bar area. All appliances, washer and dryer are included. There is also a large metal building with electricity in the back yard.. Double wide and brick house can be purchased together, MLS # 9933890.Trailer in front of house to be moved before closing. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information..

