3 Bedroom Home in Hiltons - $450,000

Seller will be reviewing offers on 1/19 at 9:00 pm. THIS IS IT!! Your mini-farm that has it all! Land, views, barn, creek, and more! This beautiful home was built in 2007 and has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and has 2532 finished SF. The home has everything essential on the main level including a 2 car garage, laundry, master suite, office, kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and amazing, HUGE flex room that can be used as a game room, family room or anything else! The home has granite countertops, stainless appliances and hardwood floors! The basement is unfinished, has walk out access and is ready for you to finish or use as some amazing storage! The home has a beautiful entry with newly mulched flower beds ready for your spring planting. The back deck is perfect for BBQ's and offers plenty of privacy! There is a great barn that sits close to the home and includes 6 stalls and 4 separate paddocks for livestock. There is an amazing set up for chickens and a garden area that will WOW you! Most of the land is fenced for your animals. There is a large flat pad that used to have a mobile home with water, electric and septic available (condition unknown) where you could add a second residence or expand your farm. The view and privacy are out every window as the home sits up on a hill! Don't forget the beautiful creek that runs along the right side of the property that provides lots of fun and a beautiful sound! The seller is including the refrigerator, washer, dryer, a new fully automatic Generac Generator, microwave, and TV mounted over the fireplace! This home has Point Broadband fiber internet with 1 gig speeds consistently over 900 Mbs download speed and 400 Mbs upload speed with battery backups. This home is a 20-30 minute drive to Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, TN!