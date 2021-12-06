3 Bedroom Home in Hiltons - $399,000

Live on the beautiful Holston river, older brick home with some renovations. 3 bedrooms 1 bath . garden area with a large barn .Pasture for your animals . Deed calls for 38.44 acres , partially wooded , spring on property . A tiny house on the property that is newer and could be rented as an air b&b or other family member. Go fishing in the trophy smallmouth stream , great hunting ,or just enjoy the views.