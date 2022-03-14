3 Bedroom Home in Gate City - $199,500

Looking for a fresh Tri-level right outside of the TriCities? Check this one out! Boasting 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and almost 2,000 sqft of finished living space; this beautiful home has it all! Enjoy the privacy on over half an acre in the county while being convenient to everything! Promoting tons of curb appeal, this home features a new roof, brick exterior, attached carport, and a secluded backyard that also comes with a detached 2 car garage/workshop in the back with it's own private access. From the massive eat in kitchen, to the private setting; it is very rare to come across a find like this in today's market for only $199k. Call today to schedule your appointment!