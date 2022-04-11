 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $249,900

This property offers two homes sited on approximately 8.8 acres. The brick house has a shingled roof, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full basement, and garage. Inside you'll find well-maintainted paneled walls and hardwood floors, and heat pump for heating and cooling; kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and stove. The other house has a metal roof, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement, heat pump, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator and stove. Make an appointment to see this before it gets away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 4

Prep Roundup for April 4

Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts