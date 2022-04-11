3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $249,900

This property offers two homes sited on approximately 8.8 acres. The brick house has a shingled roof, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a full basement, and garage. Inside you'll find well-maintainted paneled walls and hardwood floors, and heat pump for heating and cooling; kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, and stove. The other house has a metal roof, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, full basement, heat pump, and kitchen appliances including refrigerator and stove. Make an appointment to see this before it gets away!