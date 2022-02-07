 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $184,995

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $184,995

This well-maintained home in a great neighborhood is perfect for a family! The main level features a spacious dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Downstairs, you will find a large den, a bonus space, along with a second kitchen and the laundry area! From the walk-out basement, you can sit on the covered patio and enjoy beautiful mountain views! This one won't last long Come see it today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts