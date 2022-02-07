3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $184,995

This well-maintained home in a great neighborhood is perfect for a family! The main level features a spacious dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Downstairs, you will find a large den, a bonus space, along with a second kitchen and the laundry area! From the walk-out basement, you can sit on the covered patio and enjoy beautiful mountain views! This one won't last long Come see it today!