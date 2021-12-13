 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $159,000

3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $159,000

Open floor plan! This 6 year old, 3 bedroom home is located on 3 acres in the beautiful Castlewood. All appliances remain with home. Private drive. Shared well (written access in deed) and private septic tank. When you walk in this home, you will be in love with the layout and uniqueness. The kitchen is modern with farmhouse sink and island/bar. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom leads to oversized master bath, with tub and stand up shower, separate his/her sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Newer laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy the living room's built in shelving. Laundry room has exterior entrance. One bedroom has carpet. Second bath has adjacent powder room and is situation near the second and third bedroom. Schedule private showing today! All information taken from tax records and third party.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts
Sports News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

  • Updated

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.

The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts