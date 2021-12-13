Open floor plan! This 6 year old, 3 bedroom home is located on 3 acres in the beautiful Castlewood. All appliances remain with home. Private drive. Shared well (written access in deed) and private septic tank. When you walk in this home, you will be in love with the layout and uniqueness. The kitchen is modern with farmhouse sink and island/bar. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom leads to oversized master bath, with tub and stand up shower, separate his/her sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Newer laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy the living room's built in shelving. Laundry room has exterior entrance. One bedroom has carpet. Second bath has adjacent powder room and is situation near the second and third bedroom. Schedule private showing today! All information taken from tax records and third party.
3 Bedroom Home in Castlewood - $159,000
