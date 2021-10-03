3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,900

Looking for a cute house in the heart of Bristol? Don't miss this one! Equipped with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and tons of charm- this one will not last long! Situated in a convenient location nearby to the Casino, downtown bristol, and all major shops and restaurants in the area; this home features hardwood floors, screened in porch, unfinished basement, plus so much more! First time on the market, and priced to sell at $109k- call today to schedule your appointment!! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.