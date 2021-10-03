3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $99,900

 Skip to main content
Looking for a cute house in the heart of Bristol? Don't miss this one! Equipped with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and tons of charm- this one will not last long! Situated in a convenient location nearby to the Casino, downtown bristol, and all major shops and restaurants in the area; this home features hardwood floors, screened in porch, unfinished basement, plus so much more! First time on the market, and priced to sell at $109k- call today to schedule your appointment!! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

