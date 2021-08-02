 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $92,900

Cute bungalow in a great Washington county location, close to valley institute and minutes to the pinnacle and future casino. With a little Work this would make a great starter home or rental. It features three bedrooms, one bath large eat-in kitchen. There is a fireplace and spot for wood stove, HVAC system and replacement window. Oversized lot with out buildings, Nice front porch for your enjoyment. Make it a must see.

