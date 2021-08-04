A tree-lined drive leads to this private and beautiful hilltop manor home overlooking 10.75 lush acres just outside Bristol near the Bristol Country Club, The Virginian golf resort, The Olde Farm golf links, and minutes from magnificent South Holston Lake. A custom designed and impeccably-built sprawling one level, all brick with hand-laid wooden dentil cornice mouldings. The rooms are all immense in size, the appointments are all the best, and the architectural features are distinctive. Over 4,500 square feet of living on 2 levels, a total of 15 rooms excluding baths. Enter the front foyer through double hand-carved doors to a huge formal living room that leads onto a covered brick patio. The focal point is entering from another brick patio into a Great Room design that blends a casual family space and massive fireplace with a more formal dining area and the kitchen/breakfast corner. Adjoining the Great Room is a most unique large sunroom with a sunken Kohler whirlpool spa and a changing room/full bath. The Owners' Suite also has a fireplace and mantel plus double doors onto a covered brick patio. There are 2 more bedroom suites with baths, a laundry room, and a home office room. The Lower Level: 1,682 sq. ft. finished with a massive family room leading outside, another large ''spill-over'' room, 2 storage rooms, 2 utility rooms, and a half-bath. Attached 2 car, 24' x 30' garage with work area and more storage closets. The detached brick garage is 40' x 40' with a double overhead door for 2 vehicles, extra room for lawn machinery, and another overhead door and 13' ceiling for an RV. PLUS, there are 300 square feet finished as an office/bedroom and full bath! The most captivating aspect of this property has to be the 360 degree view of the countryside and the Holston Mountains from this home. A bonus appeal is the acreage that fronts 450' along King Mill Pike.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $889,000
