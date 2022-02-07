3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $85,000

Looking for an affordable home in the heart of Bristol? Look no further! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1,008 finished square feet. This home sits minutes away from downtown Bristol and from the future casino coming in. This property has tons of potential to be a great starter home or even an investment property due to its unique location. This home will not last long priced to sell at $85k. All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.