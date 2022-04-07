 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $81,900

Attention Investors!! Are you looking for Convenience ,Location and a Home for under 100K? Then look no further with this Brick ranch 3 bed 2 bath home that just needs some TLC and renovations! Has a screened in covered wraparound back porch with flagstone. The home overlooks a mesmerizing creek that is perfect for the relaxation after a long day at work. Home also comes with a detached garage, storage building and a dairy! Very short distance to shopping, dining and the New Hard Rock location! We are priced to sell!! Schedule your showing today! Buyer/Buyers agent to verify all information!! Home is not in a flood zone. The metal roof was put on in 2010!! HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS WHERE IS Seller will make no repairs no warranties! THIS IS A FIXER UPPER HOME

