Come see this Lovely French Country three bedroom - three full and one half bath home located in the Virginian Golf Course in the Vineyard Terraces section. The home boast an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the great room, all higher end finishes, stainless appliances to include a gas range, quartz counters, and Lutron lighting. The architectural design of the home offers scenic views from the abundance of large windows not to mention the stunning views of the 6th and 7th fairways from the open brick patio. Come visit before this one is sold!
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $799,900
