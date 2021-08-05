 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $74,900

Extremely nice 3 bedroom condominium with two full baths. Bathroom tub/shower are both tiled. Large living room with sliding door to deck that has extended view. Full kitchen with all appliances. Sold completely furnished.

