3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $69,900

Looking for an affordable home in the heart of Bristol? Check this one out! Equipped with 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and almost 1000 sqft of finished living space; this cute cottage has it all! Situated on a large lot that's minutes away from everything, this property would make for a perfect home, investment property, or possibly even an airbnb with its proximity to the upcoming casino! First time on the market, this home will not last long priced to sell at $69k. All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.

