 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $59,900

Attention INVESTORS!!This home can be a perfect property to be a rental (with all the shortage on rental properties in our area this can fix that issue) or if you have been looking to flip homes then this can be your first fixer upper. In this housing market this is a good investment .This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1,006 square feet.Come check it out before it's gone!Old address number 1501Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyer's agent to verify all information provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts