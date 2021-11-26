Great big, 4,600 sq ft condo located downtown on the second and third floors with a 2,700 sq ft. 1st floor store front which conveys with the property. Live above the store in this 4,600 sq ft totally remodeled condo in which you will find all new plumbing, wiring, bathrooms and kitchen. Open floorplan on the second floor with a wooden patio off the rear of the building for your grill. Huge master with giant walk-in room/closet, 2 more bedrooms and study/office upstairs on the 3rd floor. High ceilings and modern bright atmosphere with pool table, gas fireplace and remote lighting controls. You should be able to rent out the 1st floor store front for $1,400 - $1,700 per month. The store has 2 half baths, a large storage room and it includes the mechanical room. Most recently it was a music store with band stand in one corner.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Local dog lovers have an additional reason to spend a part of their Thanksgiving Day watching canines compete in the popu…
Food City recently promoted three long-time associates to vice president positions.
- Updated
Germany's Rostock Zoo has announced the recent birth of polar bear twins and showed how proud mother "Sizzel" tending to her offspring.
PREP FOOTBALL: Lane train; Blevins keys stingy Holston defense as Cavaliers seek second straight Class 1 state semifinal berth Class 1 state semifinals for second straight year
It is fitting his initials are LB, because Holston High School’s Lane Blevins seems to have been born to play the position of linebacker. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top tacklers this season.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A Bristol man has been charged with aggravated arson in a house fire this morning in Bristol, Tennessee.
LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Former Abingdon standout Madison Asher ends season early for Lenoir-Rhyne due to injury
- Updated
Madison Asher smashed her final spike for the volleyball team at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Oct. 30 as a serious injury and the pain that accompanied it prematurely ended her collegiate career.
BRISTOL, Va. — Collective Soul’s Ed Roland seemed captivated.
Kingsport Power, doing business in Tennessee as AEP Appalachian Power, this week filed an application with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) that would raise residential customer rates by approximately 6.8% and provide customers with new options and benefits.
- Updated
An array of speakers eulogized Michael Chandler as a “hero,” a “role model” and an example of what a public servant should be. Chandler, 29, was shot early Saturday performing a welfare check at a house in the 2500 block of Orr Street.
PREP FOOTBALL: Holston defense dominates again as Cavs cruise past Grundy in Region 1D semifinals, improve to 12-0
“I think our best two games have been the last two games and that’s what you want to do,” Holston coach Chris Akers said. “Peak in the playoffs.”