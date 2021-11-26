 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $539,000

Great big, 4,600 sq ft condo located downtown on the second and third floors with a 2,700 sq ft. 1st floor store front which conveys with the property. Live above the store in this 4,600 sq ft totally remodeled condo in which you will find all new plumbing, wiring, bathrooms and kitchen. Open floorplan on the second floor with a wooden patio off the rear of the building for your grill. Huge master with giant walk-in room/closet, 2 more bedrooms and study/office upstairs on the 3rd floor. High ceilings and modern bright atmosphere with pool table, gas fireplace and remote lighting controls. You should be able to rent out the 1st floor store front for $1,400 - $1,700 per month. The store has 2 half baths, a large storage room and it includes the mechanical room. Most recently it was a music store with band stand in one corner.

