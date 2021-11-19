This fully updated custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home Is waiting for you. Setting high on a 1.9 acre lot with 360* of mountain views, relaxation is at every corner. Features include crown molding through out, all main level living, 9' ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood and stone tile flooring, beautiful cherry cabinets, stone backsplash and kick panels, epoxy and granite countertops, walk-in closets in every bedroom, master bedroom on main level including master bath with jet tub and walk-in shower, laundry on main, a smart water heater, an office and a craft room, security system with monitor, and a 2 car garage
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $515,000
