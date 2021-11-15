 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $50,000

Investor Special! Great opportunity to turn this house into something special! Located right off Lee Hwy, close to shopping and entertainment, Interstate 81 and just minutes from Abingdon. Bring your hammer and tool-belt. This one needs some love!

