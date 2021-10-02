3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $499,000

You need a home that is true representation of move in ready Then you may want to look no more! This custom built home one resting just in the outskirts of Bristol VA and Abingdon, VA helps define the word cared. Entering from the covered front porch to the striking foyer filled with an abundance of natural light with nearly floor to ceiling windows allowing the light in to magnify the approx. 16 FT vaulted ceilings in the great room & gleaming hardwood flowing though main level. Bedroom just off the right of foyer with double doors could also double as an office as there are built ins in place. Just off the great room as well as being partially opened to the great room you will find he decked out cutting edge kitchen with every modern convenience & designed for convenience for the chief chef of the home to take over. Solid surface counter tops with nothing but class in the finish with backsplash to complete the area. Now lets move just off the great room where here we have 2 2 spacious bedrooms each having their own bath one being the master with ensuite. Master bedroom is breathtaking with cathedral ceilings and amazing natural light. Stepping into the master closet is like stepping into another bedroom keeps both companions happy when needing closet space could easily be used as a nursery. Now lets move into the master bath with oversized vanity and solid surface counter tops door less tile shower large enough to accommodate an entire family as well as easily to accommodate a wheel chair. Spacious laundry area just steps away from the master and other bedroom two-car garage attached with floored storage above and a work bench in place in the attic area. Now lets head outside from the great room to the open expansive deck with picturesque views as well as a fenced back yard possible good for your four legged companions or children. He shed she shed or there shed call it what ever you want what ever you like approximately blank by blank structure with
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
Cade Leonard viewed his late father, Trea, as his first “superhero.”
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — With less than one month remaining before his new Texas Roadhouse opens, managing partner Craig Phelps balances working with co…
"Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling," junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester said.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rows of cornstalks basked in the midst of a glowing morning sun. Nestled in a crib of chocolate brown soil, they wriggled in …
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
- Updated
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
Sporting the familiar grin that rarely left his face and displaying that wry sense of humor, Mickey Rogers would occasionally tease his older brothers by saying that he was indeed the football player depicted on the statue that stands outside of Gate City High School.
Law enforcement officers found one of Wythe County’s most wanted individuals hiding inside a loveseat Thursday morning.