 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $49,900

** All Initial Offers will be reviewed from Owner Occupants and Investors by Day 8. **Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Home sits on one acre and has mountain views in all directions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts