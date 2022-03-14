3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $489,900

Looking for quality construction in a great location? Don't miss this one! Promoting tons of curb appeal with a double driveway, brick exterior, and highlighted with beautiful dormers, this home has it all! Boasting 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and almost 3000 sqft of finished living space; the potential is endless! Situated in the county, this peaceful setting provides convenience, mountain views, and almost a full acre of nice level terrain to enjoy the outside! Featuring a highly sought after floor plan, this one level ranch promotes vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stone gas fireplace, skylights, an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, plus so much more! Offering everything you need on the main level, this home comes with other features that include security system, surround sound system, central vac, smart home capabilities, and tons of storage options! Additionally, the house also comes with an attached garage plus a pull under with the ability to park 6 cars, while also providing a detached 32x32 outbuilding with 14' ceilings, 12x12 garage door, and capability to hook up an RV with available water, sewer, and electric! Immaculately maintained, this property is arguably the best buy on the market right now for only $489k. Call today to schedule your appointment! All information contained herein is deemed reliable but gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.