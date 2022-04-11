3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $469,000

Extremely well kept home in an excellent location. Located in a peaceful, country setting in Washington county and just minutes to the Pinnacle Shopping center and the new Hard Rock Casino. This all brick, one level home sits on 2.6 acres, has beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout, large master suite, two car attached garage as well as a 30x40 detached brick garage. There is plenty of natural light throughout the home, 9 ft ceilings, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The unfinished basement provides excellent storage space or could possibly be finished for more living space. Homes of this quality are hard to come by. Call to schedule your appointment today! *Information believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. (Property includes two parcels: 158-12-3 and 158-12-4)