3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $449,900

PREPARE TO BE TOTALLY IMPRESSED when you enter this superbly maintained and presented home set on a sprawling 1.02 acre parcel of land occupying a peaceful street position. Constructed IN 2007 with quality features. This home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen, welcoming living and dining room, master suite, two additional bedrooms a full bath and laundry. Upstairs, you will find a dreamy bonus room, an add'l bedroom (no closet), and a full bathroom. The master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom encourages relaxation. The basement level has so much more to complete and expand - a large room to create a media room, large family room/den or whatever suits your fancy. The car enthusiast could have plenty of room to show off their collection in the 4-PLUS car garage spaces - two on the main level and even more on the lower level.