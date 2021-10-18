 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $449,900

PREPARE TO BE TOTALLY IMPRESSED when you enter this superbly maintained and presented home set on a sprawling 1.02 acre parcel of land occupying a peaceful street position. Constructed IN 2007 with quality features. This home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The ground floor incorporates a generously proportioned kitchen, welcoming living and dining room, master suite, two additional bedrooms a full bath and laundry. Upstairs, you will find a dreamy bonus room, an add'l bedroom (no closet), and a full bathroom. The master bedroom suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom encourages relaxation. The basement level has so much more to complete and expand - a large room to create a media room, large family room/den or whatever suits your fancy. The car enthusiast could have plenty of room to show off their collection in the 4-PLUS car garage spaces - two on the main level and even more on the lower level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts