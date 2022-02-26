3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $439,000

This 2020-built all-brick home on a 1.16 acre lot offers many custom features and upgrades and is now ready for its new owner! This custom-built home features a large family area with open kitchen, dining and living area with over 30' of open space and 9' ceilings. Other features include custom kitchen cabinetry with marble countertops, all-stainless appliances - and a large hidden pantry offers tremendous kitchen space with all updated, like-new finishes. LED lighting, custom tile and other upgraded finishes throughout. Master suite features a huge en suite bath with custom tile, soaking tub and large shower. Two additional bedrooms and an additional bath are also on the main level plus a BONUS upstairs room with closets offer additional storage, office or play area. Double-doors open onto the large rear concrete patio, measuring 44'x18' and is perfect for entertaining! Outbuilding with concrete floor and electrical is approximately 740 sq ft in size. Book your showing today!