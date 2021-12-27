 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $399,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $399,900

Excellent working farm in Beautiful Bristol, Washington Co. VA near the Casino location. This 3 bedroom Brick home sits on over 47 +/- of land with a small creek, a farm pond, public water and a watering trough for animals. Beautiful views from the farmland. Many future home sites here. More Photos Soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts