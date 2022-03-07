3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $369,900

This property has so much to offer-2 acres of land for your own recreation, agricultural needs; a detached garage set up as a work shop-with electricity, built in shelving & a 4 x 4 exhaust system closet; a separate apartment building, with up and down separate entrances-perfect for one or two unit-short/long-term leasing, & a beautiful home to live in. The home itself has large rooms, hw & tile flooring, two gas fireplaces, and two rooms that could work as master suites-both with nice baths & walk in closets. The kitchen has plenty of storage room with an additional pantry & granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a desk for working, & its own nook for eating. Downstairs is a den/rec room and plenty of unfinished spaces for storage, or to be finished later. The separate apartment has been totally remodeled, has gas heating, & its own kitchen & bath. All located in the City of Bristol-birthplace of Country Music & future home of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. What more could you want? Please note: the total finished square feet do not reflect the 1,000 square foot apartment.