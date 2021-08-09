Location! Location! Convenient yet in the County with Easy Access to Bristol VA & TN, Close to Interstate, Hospitals and Shopping!This Gorgeous, very well Maintained home is a must to see. Even though it's in a Subdivision it is Strategically sitting on 2.4 Acres for Privacy. This home has Beautiful New Flooring, New Lighting and is 'Move In Ready.'' The Chef will love the well appointed Kitchen, the Family will enjoy the Beautiful Large Dining Room and everybody will want to hang out in the 20x20 Den and enjoy the Awesome Fireplace on those cool crispy evenings after a long day at the office. This is truly a ''Family Home. The Master Bedroom is very nice and roomy with private bath. The owners are conveying the Surround System with Paradigm Speakers in the Den, Speakers in the Master Bath. This is the one you have been looking for!!!!!!!!!!!!! FYI: the 30 year Architectural Roof was installed in 2011, New Windows in 2014, 2 New Heat Pumps 2007 and a Radon Mitigation System installed in 2007.
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $357,500
