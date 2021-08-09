 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $357,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $357,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $357,500

Location! Location! Convenient yet in the County with Easy Access to Bristol VA & TN, Close to Interstate, Hospitals and Shopping!This Gorgeous, very well Maintained home is a must to see. Even though it's in a Subdivision it is Strategically sitting on 2.4 Acres for Privacy. This home has Beautiful New Flooring, New Lighting and is 'Move In Ready.'' The Chef will love the well appointed Kitchen, the Family will enjoy the Beautiful Large Dining Room and everybody will want to hang out in the 20x20 Den and enjoy the Awesome Fireplace on those cool crispy evenings after a long day at the office. This is truly a ''Family Home. The Master Bedroom is very nice and roomy with private bath. The owners are conveying the Surround System with Paradigm Speakers in the Den, Speakers in the Master Bath. This is the one you have been looking for!!!!!!!!!!!!! FYI: the 30 year Architectural Roof was installed in 2011, New Windows in 2014, 2 New Heat Pumps 2007 and a Radon Mitigation System installed in 2007.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Local News

Watch Now: ‘This will be their legacy’: Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

  • 10 min to read

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts